MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

