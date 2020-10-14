Michael Gregg Purchases 4,385 Shares of WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Michael Gregg purchased 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$27.83 ($19.88) per share, with a total value of A$122,034.55 ($87,167.54).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.96%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.