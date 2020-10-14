Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Down to $360.00

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $360.00, but opened at $350.00. Midwich Group shares last traded at $351.90, with a volume of 38,918 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.80 million and a P/E ratio of 53.73.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby bought 25,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

