Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.18

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 97319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 419,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 111,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

