Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.18

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 97319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.
MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 419,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 111,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.