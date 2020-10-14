Mirai Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Mirai has a market cap of $6,311.48 and approximately $279.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Mirai has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00398010 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019700 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012466 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007452 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Mirai

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

