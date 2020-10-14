Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,577 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 44,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 96,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 419,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

