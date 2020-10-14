Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Down 5.9%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 1,059,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 438,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $534.68 million, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 645,726 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

