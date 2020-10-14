Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

MUFG opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,869.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.