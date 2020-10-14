Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mizuho Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.48 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

