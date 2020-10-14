Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $120.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

