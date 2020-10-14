Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $292.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCO. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

MCO stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Moody’s by 55.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

