Morgan Stanley Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $50.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE:ENR opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

