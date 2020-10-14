Morgan Stanley Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $211.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.11.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $220.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $225.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

