Morgan Stanley Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $211.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.11.
Shares of CMI stock opened at $220.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $225.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.14.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
