Morgan Stanley Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $31.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.
EPC stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
