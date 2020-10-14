Morgan Stanley Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $31.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

EPC stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

