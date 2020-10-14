Morgan Stanley Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $149.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

NYSE:URI opened at $194.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

