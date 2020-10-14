Morgan Stanley Increases Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $78.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAB. Wolfe Research cut Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 11.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.