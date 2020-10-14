Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

AMWL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

American Well stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

