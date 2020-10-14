Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

JFrog stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

