Morgan Stanley Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $31.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $29,440,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 313,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Foot Locker by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,098 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 291,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

