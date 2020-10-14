Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.