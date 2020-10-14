Morgan Stanley Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.58. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GAP by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GAP by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

