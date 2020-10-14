Morgan Stanley Upgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to “Overweight”

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,564.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

