MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $165.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.