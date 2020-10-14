MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

