Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Up to $35.50

Shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $37.90. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 180,385 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MCL shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.