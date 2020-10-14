Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.93.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

