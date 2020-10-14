Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.