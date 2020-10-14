Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average of $195.13. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

