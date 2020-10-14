Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

