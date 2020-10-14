Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Insiders have sold 168,923 shares of company stock valued at $101,670,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.62.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $607.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $294.86 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

