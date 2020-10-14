Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

