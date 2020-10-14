Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 1,027 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $755.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.21. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

