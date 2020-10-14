Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 13,371 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.