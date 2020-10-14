Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,759 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $330.82 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $340.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

