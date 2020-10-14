Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 4,109 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Novartis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 51.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

