Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $607.98 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $294.86 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,923 shares of company stock valued at $101,670,609 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

