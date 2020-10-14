Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 20,168 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of -75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

