Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 22,841 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

