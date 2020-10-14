Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 2,510 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $390,590,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $345.14 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

