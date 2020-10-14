Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 8,196 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total value of $2,794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,003,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,007,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738,130 shares of company stock valued at $167,103,674. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

