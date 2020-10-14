Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $2.85 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,573 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.