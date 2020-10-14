Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,394 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

