Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $1.86 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Paypal makes up about 1.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

