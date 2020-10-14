Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $517,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

