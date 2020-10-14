Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,485 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,666,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

