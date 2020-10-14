Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,037,000 after acquiring an additional 155,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 95,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $276.73 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $283.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.00.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

