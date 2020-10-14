Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,375 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $166.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

