Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 90.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,419 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 63.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

