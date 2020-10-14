Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

EMR stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

