Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Paypal comprises 1.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average of $162.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.